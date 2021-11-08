Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Bernardo Silva's Hilarious Response to Manchester United Fans' Hostile Reception as Man City Stars Depart Old Trafford

    Manchester City's Bernardo Silva had the perfect response to several aggressive Manchester United fans, as the Premier League champions left Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.
    Pep Guardiola's side ran out 2-0 victors in a dominant performance against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, with an early Eric Bailly own goal followed by a Bernardo Silva striker shortly before half-time.

    It was the latest of a string of damaging performances to the future of Manchester United's Norwegian manager, who will now be looking to escape the ongoing international break with his job intact.

    But following the game, the atmosphere outside Old Trafford was very hostile, largely due to the presence of Manchester City's players and their dismantling of bitter city rivals United in the derby.

    The reaction of one Manchester City star to the hostile exit was captured on YouTube after the match, and it has taken social media by storm; that player was the scorer of the club's second goal, Bernardo Silva.

    As captured by YouTube channel 'Lakis live' - who documented the Premier League champions leaving Old Trafford following their 2-0 victory - Silva was keen to rub salt further into the United fans' wounds with a petty gesture towards them.

    The Portuguese midfielder can be seen looking towards a section of Manchester United fans waiting by the City team bus, before sticking his tongue out and raising a cheeky smile.

    You could say Bernardo Silva had certainly earned every right to be cheeky towards the United fans on Saturday afternoon, once again running the show for his Manchester City side in a dominant performance.

    It was the perfect weekend for Silva and Manchester City too, with Chelsea's draw at home to Burnley and Liverpool's away defeat to West Ham leaving Pep Guardiola's side in 2nd place and just two points from the summit.

