"Best African Player In The World", "Absolutely Deserved" - Some Man City Fans React To Winger's Nomination For Ballon d'Or

Some Manchester City fans have reacted to Riyad Mahrez' nomination for the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

Despite falling at the final hurdle against Chelsea in Porto, Manchester City's run to their first-ever Champions League final was an intense one. One player who was crucial to that success was Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian wasn't a regular starter at the beginning of the season, but fought his way back into the side by the end of it. Across four competitions, Mahrez made 48 appearances, scoring 14 goals and assisting nine times.

His best form was definitely in the Champions League.

The 30-year-old scored a crucial penalty away at Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-final and scored three goals across the two-legged semi-final against Paris Saint Germain.

READ MORE: Man City noted as having 40% chance of signing 21-goal striker

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola drives City charge for major Carabao Cup rule change

It may be that form that's earned Riyad Mahrez a nomination in France Football's 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony, as announced yesterday.

Since that news broke, some Manchester City fans have taken to City Xtra's social media to shower praise on the winger and cast their vote as to who should win the prestigious award.

Plenty of responses were in celebration, but there were some strong comments from fans about Mahrez being 'the best African player in the world' - maybe in response to Egyptian Mohammed Salah's nomination.

READ MORE: Man City legend offers to speak with Erling Haaland representative

READ MORE: Kevin De Bruyne admits regret over pain-killing ankle injection

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra