"Best Full-Back in the World", "This is Huge News!"- Lots of Man City Fans React to Joao Cancelo's Contract Extension

Lots of Manchester City fans have reacted to Joao Cancelo's contract extension, as announced by the club this morning.

Earlier today, Manchester City confirmed Joao Cancelo has signed a new five-year deal, extending his stay at the reigning Premier League champions until at least 2027.

The Portuguese international made the switch to the Etihad Stadium in 2019, involved in a player-plus-cash deal with Juventus that saw two-time Premier League winner Danilo head to Turin.

As is normally the case with most Pep Guardiola signings, Cancelo endured a hit-and-miss first campaign which saw him in and out of the team on a frequent basis.

However, since his positional change to left-back, he's transformed himself into one of the most productive players in the starting XI - scoring seven goals and registering a further 14 assists in 106 appearances.

The stats are only the bare facts of the impact Cancelo has had on this City team. His mastery of the inverted full-back role has added a new dimension to Guardiola's already prolific attack.

His sublime displays in the past 12 months have earned him a spot in the coveted Team of the Year - alongside Manchester City teammates Ruben Dias and Kevin De Bruyne.

One thing is for sure, any success City achieves this year will largely involve Cancelo's presence at left or right-back - including progression in the Champions League.

Lots of Manchester City supporters have reacted to this news over on City Xtra's Twitter page, with everyone obviously thrilled to see their star left-back tied down for the long-term.

