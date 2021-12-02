"Best Game For a Long Time!" - Pep Guardiola Selects One Man City Player for Special Praise Following Aston Villa Success

Pep Guardiola was keen to single out Raheem Sterling for special praise, after his side's 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

Manchester City's opening goal of the night was very well-worked.

Raheem Sterling picked up the ball on the left after some controlled possession, he raced past Matty Cash - as he did all night - and cut the ball back for Ruben Dias to fire home.

That is now four goal involvements in five games for the England international - it is fair to say that he is certainly starting to find his form again. His performances, combined with the constant talk of contract negotiations, have dominated the headlines for the past couple of months.

Pep Guardiola's stance was always that Raheem Sterling was focussing on his football and trying to find his way back into the Manchester City starting XI. So there was no surprise after yet another fine performance on Wednesday, that his manager was keen to single him out for some high praise.

"I'd like to praise Raheem Sterling, the best game for a long time," Pep Guardiola said.

"Hopefully, he can continue this way. He was a threat for us and deserved all my compliments. Sensational."

With the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, and Phil Foden returning to full fitness, it will be interesting to see whether the 26-year-old retains his place in the side across the course of the coming games.

Raheem Sterling has displayed signs of returning to the electric form which made him almost undroppable for Pep Guardiola since the Catalan's arrival at the club in the summer of 2016.

And in the midst of a hectic winter schedule, that could be vitally important if Manchester City are to win any major silverware this season - and possibly retain their Premier League crown for the second time under Guardiola.

