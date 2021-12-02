Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    "Best Game For a Long Time!" - Pep Guardiola Selects One Man City Player for Special Praise Following Aston Villa Success

    Pep Guardiola was keen to single out Raheem Sterling for special praise, after his side's 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    Manchester City's opening goal of the night was very well-worked. 

    Raheem Sterling picked up the ball on the left after some controlled possession, he raced past Matty Cash - as he did all night - and cut the ball back for Ruben Dias to fire home.

    That is now four goal involvements in five games for the England international - it is fair to say that he is certainly starting to find his form again. His performances, combined with the constant talk of contract negotiations, have dominated the headlines for the past couple of months.

    Pep Guardiola's stance was always that Raheem Sterling was focussing on his football and trying to find his way back into the Manchester City starting XI. So there was no surprise after yet another fine performance on Wednesday, that his manager was keen to single him out for some high praise.

    "I'd like to praise Raheem Sterling, the best game for a long time," Pep Guardiola said.

    Read More

    "Hopefully, he can continue this way. He was a threat for us and deserved all my compliments. Sensational."

    With the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, and Phil Foden returning to full fitness, it will be interesting to see whether the 26-year-old retains his place in the side across the course of the coming games.

    Raheem Sterling has displayed signs of returning to the electric form which made him almost undroppable for Pep Guardiola since the Catalan's arrival at the club in the summer of 2016. 

    And in the midst of a hectic winter schedule, that could be vitally important if Manchester City are to win any major silverware this season - and possibly retain their Premier League crown for the second time under Guardiola.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008387155h
    News

    "Best Game For a Long Time!" - Pep Guardiola Selects One Man City Player for Special Praise Following Aston Villa Success

    2 minutes ago
    imago1006796178h
    Transfer Rumours

    Barcelona and Man City 'Getting Closer' to Agreement - Player 'Should Join in January'

    39 minutes ago
    imago1008386114h
    News

    "I Knew Some People Would Be Unhappy" - Man City Star Discusses Summer Transfer From Boyhood Club

    1 hour ago
    imago1008333239h
    News

    "We Know We Can Count on Him!" - Ruben Dias Identifies Man City Star for Praise After Aston Villa Victory

    1 hour ago
    imago1007776719h
    News

    "I Was Really Close to Going!" - Jack Grealish Reveals Transfer Story Prior to Man City Decision

    2 hours ago
    imago1008385532h
    News

    "No Words..." - Pep Guardiola Offers Honest Assessment of Man City's Victory Over Aston Villa

    2 hours ago
    imago1008384494h
    News

    "We Love That!" - Ruben Dias Provides Defiant Statement When Quizzed Over December Schedule

    2 hours ago
    sipa_36387102
    Match Coverage

    Five Things We Learned: Aston Villa 1-2 Man City (Premier League)

    5 hours ago