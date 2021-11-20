"Best Manager Ever!", "Goat Mentality" - Several Man City Fans Shower Praise on Pep Guardiola Following 'Genius' Comments

Several Manchester City supporters have taken to social media to applaud Pep Guardiola for his comments regarding his managerial ability and the effort he puts into his job on a consistent basis.

Pep Guardiola has made his name as arguably the best coach in world football after what has been a trophy-laden spell at the Etihad Stadium, where he has led Manchester City to three league titles amongst other domestic silverware.

The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane and Vincent Kompany have spoken about the Catalan's attention to detail in the past - a culture that has helped plenty of City stars fulfil their potential under the 50-year-old's stewardship.

Guardiola is also widely known for his work-ethic since his Barcelona days, where he assembled what is, to this day, believed to be the best domestic side in the history of the game.

And during a period where Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel have earned praise for their sides' showings, Guardiola has often come under criticism - largely down to Manchester City's repeated shortcomings on the European front.

Though Guardiola is yet to help City break their Champions League duck, he sent a timely reminder of his football acumen last term, as his false-nine system was the building block of City's title charge.

The Premier League champions, who suffered a 1-0 defeat to Leicester City in the Community Shield in August, have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by West Ham.

However, despite making a sluggish start to the campaign, the Sky Blues have been in fine form in recent months, rising to second place in the league table whilst taking a significant step towards sealing a place in the knock-out stages of the Champions League.

Ahead of his side's league clash against Everton on Sunday, Pep Guardiola said, in an interview with Expo 2020 Dubai: “I’m not a genius," as quoted by Sporf.

"I’m a guy who works the most incredibly (hard) in the world, I’m there. In that I’m good. I spend a lot of time here, there. I try to be the first to arrive and the last to leave, no secrets."

The Spaniard's words saw a host of City fans take to social media, as club supporters heaped praise on Guardiola for his honesty and simplicity. Here's a selection of the best replies on City Xtra's Twitter page-

