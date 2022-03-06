Skip to main content

"Best Team We Could Have Asked for", "Should Destroy Them" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Pep Guardiola's Starting XI Against Man United

Many Manchester City fans have taken to social media to react to Pep Guardiola's chosen lineup to face Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester City can go six points clear of second-placed Liverpool at the top of the Premier League with a win over Manchester United, who are fighting for a top-four finish with a title push seemingly unrealistic despite a strong start to the campaign.

The league leaders have recovered well from a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium a few weeks ago with successive wins over Everton and Peterborough since.

Pep Guardiola and Jack Grealish

After being held to a frustrating goalless draw by Watford at Old Trafford last week, Ralf Rangnick's men will be looking to avoid their second defeat of the league campaign to the Premier League champions, who claimed a 2-0 victory against their local rivals in November last year.

Pep Guardiola has made six changes to the lineup that sealed a hard-fought win against Peterborough in the FA Cup on Tuesday, with Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva all recalled to the starting XI.

City players cover Everton Away 2

The Manchester City players celebrate Phil Foden's winner against Everton at Goodison Park.

Pep Cover Everton Away

Pep Guardiola

As for the hosts, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane have not been included in the matchday squad to face the table-toppers, who are looking for their second win over United at the Etihad Stadium under Guardiola on Sunday.

Many Manchester City fans have taken to social media to react to the Catalan's team selection for the crucial derby clash, with several supporters quite pleased to see Jack Grealish named in the starting XI over Raheem Sterling.

