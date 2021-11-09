"Best Thing He's Done For the Club", "Leroy Sané Did it Better!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to New Commercial Venture Concerning Midfield Star

Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to a potential new business venture for the club; involving Jack Grealish and his headband.

Manchester City's £100 million acquisition of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in the summer raised a few eyebrows.

The England international was the star man at Villa Park, but after a brilliant season, he felt ready for a step up - and City were the only club willing to meet the British transfer record release clause in his contract.

Since his arrival in Manchester, Grealish has slotted seamlessly into Pep Guardiola's starting XI. He's found some success on the left wing and is City's second most used outfield player behind Joao Cancelo.

The 26-year-old has also made his name in the Champions League, a tournament he vocally named as the main reason he made the transfer to the reigning Premier League champions.

However, Grealish will maybe help Manchester City in more ways than he realizes.

According to the Daily Star, 'commercial people' at the club believe the sale of Jack Grealish-inspired Alice bands could be "a real money-spinner."

A club source has told the newspaper: “There are loads of kids coming to the Etihad wearing Alice bands... Jack [Grealish] is a trendsetter as well as being a brilliant footballer, so City will be working closely with him on a few projects.

“Burnley’s subs were recently laughing with him over it. There are kids not even watching the game but screaming out his name every time he jogs past, asking for his shirt or asking him to sign pictures."

In multiple games, young children have also been spotted with banners asking for his shirt after the game.

Maybe Manchester City have found their new Sergio Agüero after all, but not in the goalscoring charts - in the popularity category.

