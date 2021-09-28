"Bleeds Blue", "Bring Him Back!" - Plenty of Man City Fans Delighted With Former Star's Responses in New Interview

September 28, 2021
The former Spain international, who joined City from Valencia in a £24 million move, bid farewell to the Manchester side at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

After sealing his status as one of the best midfielders to have graced the Premier League, Silva returned to Spain and joined Real Sociedad on a two-year contract despite initially being linked with a move to Serie A outfit Lazio.

However, City recently immortalised the 35-year-old by building him a statue outside the Etihad Stadium, as the club's hierarchy paid homage to a key player that helped the five-time Premier League champions become top dogs in the English top-flight over the past decade.

In a new interview with Spanish outlet Marca this week, Silva was tasked with answering a set of quick-fire questions, that included him picking a club, a stadium, a song and choosing between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Silva's choices have left City fans delighted, as the midfielder answered Manchester City, Etihad Stadium, Oasis' Wonderwall (which is a song beloved by City players, stuff and fans) and Lionel Messi respectively.

His responses saw a series of the club's fans react on social media, as many tagged Silva a 'City legend', whilst others hilariously demanded that the club bring him back to the east side of Manchester.

