    December 23, 2021
    "Bodied Voldemort", "My Manager!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Savage Quotes By Pep Guardiola Regarding Failed Summer Transfer

    Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to comments by Pep Guardiola appearing to reference the failed summer pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane.
    Last week, the footballing world bid a fond and emotional farewell to one of the sports greatest ever strikers, Sergio Agüero.

    The Argentine donned the sky blue shirt for over a decade, becoming the club's all-time leading goalscorer and the Premier League's highest foreign scorer in the process.

    Since his departure from the Etihad Stadium last summer, the club have been on the hunt for his replacement, and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane seemed to be at the very top of that list.

    Kane has dominated the goalscoring charts in England for a while now, but a lack of team accolades drove the striker to request a move to Manchester City - a request that was rejected by Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy.

    Speaking to the press ahead of a Boxing Day clash with Leicester City, Pep Guardiola was speaking about the pending transfer of Ferran Torres to Barcelona, when he seemed to reference the aforementioned saga surrounding Kane.

    "We are not a club like other clubs when players want to leave and the owner says, 'Stay'," the Catalan said.

    "If they want to leave because they feel they will be happier in another place, they have to go. I am happy for him [Ferran Torres]."

    That, of course, has led to a huge reaction from supporters over on City Xtra's Twitter page, who are loving the savage response from their manager.

