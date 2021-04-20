Boris Johnson 'commends' Man City and Chelsea for leaving European Super League

Boris Johnson and additional members of the British government have commended Manchester City and Chelsea for taking the lead in leaving the European Super League on Tuesday evening.

As reported on Tuesday, the British Prime Minister had taken a hard stance against the proposal of a European Super League, stating that he would explore new laws to block the European Super League.

The Prime Minister met with the Football Association, Premier League, and football fan groups this morning and "was clear that the government is exploring every possibility, including legislative options".

However, the decision from Manchester City and Chelsea set the trend for the dissolving of the European Super League, with multiple clubs now expected to follow suit, with Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Barcelona, and Arsenal all closing in on exits.

Writing on social media shortly after the news had spread across the globe, Boris Johnson stated, "The decision by Chelsea and Manchester City is – if confirmed – absolutely the right one and I commend them for it."

He continued, "I hope the other clubs involved in the European Super League will follow their lead."

British Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden was also swift to praise the 'good news' handed out by Chelsea and Manchester City via their exit from the Super League.

Dowden said, "Good news that Chelsea and Manchester City have seen sense, and I urge the rest to follow swiftly."

For Manchester City, their focus will now turn back to the more pressing matter at hand - a Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Wednesday night with the aim being to extend their lead at the top of the table.

