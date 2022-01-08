Borussia Dortmund CEO Offers Damning Statement on Erling Haaland's Immediate Future Amid Man City Interest

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has thrown cold water on the idea that star striker Erling Haaland could leave the club in the January transfer window.

With the departure of Ferran Torres from Manchester City to Barcelona being finalised and confirmed in recent weeks, as well as the Etihad club's continued lack of a striker in the senior team, much has been made of the club's potential desire to sign their man in the January transfer window.

While many names have been mentioned, Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland appears to be the club's number one choice when considering their options.

The Norwegian international has a release clause of €75 million, which is set to become active in the upcoming summer, yet some have tossed around the idea that he could be on the market during the ongoing January transfer window.

However, Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has shut down any such suggestion, by commenting on the situation to German outlet Der Speigel, as translated and relayed by Fabrizio Romano.

“(Erling) Haaland will not leave in January. No way. Who accepts to sell top European striker during the winter break when they don't have to?”

Watzke continued, “Next year? Of course, it will be difficult to keep him. Nevertheless we want to and we’ll try.”

Erling Haaland has scored a staggering 76 goals in 75 games for the Bundesliga club, seeing him rise to the top of the list of coveted talents in European football at the tender age of 21-years-old.

With Manchester City's vacancy at centre-forward, and Haaland's family connections to the club, the young star could be a perfect fit for the reigning Premier League champions.

However, they will almost certainly face stern opposition from some of Europe's biggest clubs in the summer, including La Liga duo Real Madrid and FC Barcelona - regardless of the latter's financial situation.

