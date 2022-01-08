Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Borussia Dortmund CEO Offers Damning Statement on Erling Haaland's Immediate Future Amid Man City Interest

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has thrown cold water on the idea that star striker Erling Haaland could leave the club in the January transfer window.

With the departure of Ferran Torres from Manchester City to Barcelona being finalised and confirmed in recent weeks, as well as the Etihad club's continued lack of a striker in the senior team, much has been made of the club's potential desire to sign their man in the January transfer window. 

While many names have been mentioned, Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland appears to be the club's number one choice when considering their options.

The Norwegian international has a release clause of €75 million, which is set to become active in the upcoming summer, yet some have tossed around the idea that he could be on the market during the ongoing January transfer window. 

However, Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has shut down any such suggestion, by commenting on the situation to German outlet Der Speigel, as translated and relayed by Fabrizio Romano.

“(Erling) Haaland will not leave in January. No way. Who accepts to sell top European striker during the winter break when they don't have to?”

Read More

Watzke continued, “Next year? Of course, it will be difficult to keep him. Nevertheless we want to and we’ll try.”

Erling Haaland has scored a staggering 76 goals in 75 games for the Bundesliga club, seeing him rise to the top of the list of coveted talents in European football at the tender age of 21-years-old. 

With Manchester City's vacancy at centre-forward, and Haaland's family connections to the club, the young star could be a perfect fit for the reigning Premier League champions.

However, they will almost certainly face stern opposition from some of Europe's biggest clubs in the summer, including La Liga duo Real Madrid and FC Barcelona - regardless of the latter's financial situation. 

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1006084308h
News

Borussia Dortmund CEO Offers Damning Statement on Erling Haaland's Immediate Future Amid Man City Interest

1 minute ago
imago1008995493h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Swindon Town 1-4 Man City (FA Cup Third Round)

9 hours ago
Sterling vs Newcastle Away
News

Raheem Sterling Set to Sign New Manchester City Contract

7 hours ago
City players cover 4
News

"We're Not Playing Champions League!", "What Injury Crisis?" - Several Man City Fans React to Rodolfo Borrell's Starting XI to Face Swindon Town in FA Cup

12 hours ago
imago1008890353h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Line-Ups: Swindon Town vs Manchester City (FA Cup)

13 hours ago
imago1007619080h
News

"There’s Not Many Available From the Academy!" - Rodolfo Borrell Offers Man City Team News Warning Ahead of Swindon Cup Clash

13 hours ago
Haaland 11
News

City Striker Shortlist Down to Three Names, European Giants Maintain Interest in Raheem Sterling - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 7th 2022

14 hours ago
imago1004469154h
News

"We Don’t Know, It’s Unpredictable!" - Rodolfo Borrell Opens Up on Rising Covid-19 Cases in Man City Camp

14 hours ago