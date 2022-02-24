Skip to main content

Borussia Dortmund CEO Reveals Timeframe to Expect Final Erling Haaland Decision Amid Manchester City and Real Madrid Interest

Hans-Joachim Watzke - the CEO at Borussia Dortmund - has now revealed by when Erling Haaland is expected to make a decision on his future, amid interest from Manchester City.

One of the biggest talking points in world football pertains to Erling Haaland’s future in the summer of 2022, as a host of clubs line up to sign arguably the most sought-after commodity in Europe at present.

The player has previously admitted in an interview with Norwegian TV Channel Viaplay Football that Borussia Dortmund were ‘pushing’ him to make a decision about his plans for next season.

As the question continues to remain unanswered, a time frame has been revealed in relation to when the 21-year old will take the decision that both his club and the rest of the world are waiting to hear.

As quoted by Italian transfers journalist Fabrizio Romano, Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has lifted the lid on Erling Haaland’s future, in an interview with RTL.

I'm sure that will be sorted out in the next few weeks. It will take maybe a month, maybe six weeks”, he revealed.

This revelation comes after a recent report by SER Deportivos claimed that the former RB Salzburg striker is not considering a contract renewal offer on the table from his current employers.

Keeping that in mind, it was also stated that at present, Pep Guardiola’s side are leading the race to sign the coveted goalscorer.

However, the competition for the youngster’s signature has been reported to be fierce, with clubs such as Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona keen on wrapping up a deal for the Dortmund talisman.

The Premier League champions will certainly keep their eyes and ears open, as they await Erling Haaland's all-important decision about where his future lies.

