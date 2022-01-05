Borussia Dortmund Chief Confirms Date for Talks With Erling Haaland Over Future Amid Man City Transfer Interest

Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl has confirmed that discussions regarding Erling Haaland’s future, amid interest from a series of elite sides including Manchester City, are set to begin in the coming weeks.

Speculation around a potential switch for Erling Haaland from Manchester City has been endless over the past couple of months, with the Premier League champions tipped to sign a world-class striker in the coming summer.

It was reported recently that City would be ‘ready to pay’ the Norway international's release clause worth €75 million, that is set to be activated in the summer, with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United all keen on landing the player.

As per Ronan Murphy of Goal, Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has had his say on their coveted striker’s future, as it has emerged over the past month that the German outfit will conduct discussions with Haaland's representatives in January.

“We will sit down with Erling (Haaland) and his team in the next few weeks and discuss the situation intensively. It would be good if a decision doesn’t drag on forever”, said Kehl

The update comes a couple of days after BILD revealed that Borussia Dortmund had set the ‘end of February’ as the deadline for Haaland to decide his plans for summer.

With Ferran Torres’ sale from Manchester City to Barcelona, and Gabriel Jesus functioning as a right-winger this season, the club do not have a striker on their books.

Add to that Liam Delap’s struggles with a long-term injury lay-off and the Premier League champions’ woes have continued on the number nine front.

However, Pep Guardiola has once again worked his magic, as Manchester City sit top of the Premier League table with a sizeable ten-point gap to show for it, while deploying a false nine system.

Despite Manchester City’s ongoing success, they will keep an eye out for the talks around Erling Haaland’s future, as bringing in a striker of his ilk would arguably make them the complete side in Europe.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra