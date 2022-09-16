Borussia Dortmund Coach Praises Erling Haaland After Goalscoring Performance

Erling Haaland has been receiving a great deal of praise after scoring a fantastic goal to secure three points for Manchester City in their Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.

The Cityzens had been trailing for over twenty minutes thanks to a Jude Bellingham header but found themselves level after John Stones rifled in a shot from the edge of the area in the 80th minute.

And it would take City just four minutes to take the lead for themselves when Joao Cancelo whipped in an exquisite cross with the outside of his foot that was met incredibly well by Haaland who volleyed the ball home on the stretch.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The Norwegian showed incredible athleticism to get on the end of the cross and it was a goal that few other players in world football would have been capable of scoring.

Haaland's acrobatic effort means his tally for the season is already at 13 goals, having played just nine games thus far.

One of those who was keen to praise Haaland was none other than his former manager Edin Terzic. The German coach also concurred with the view that the goal was one that few other players would be capable of netting.

“Not many players in the world would score that goal," Terzic said via HITC. "In recent years, we have benefited from him scoring goals like that for us. That makes it very frustrating and bitter that he did it for the opposing team today. We had the Man City attack under good control and almost entirely stopped the service to Erling.”

IMAGO / Colorsport

The Dortmund boss is correct in saying that his side kept City's attack quiet, but the match-winning goal is evidence that City will always have a strong chance of scoring while the Norwegian is on the pitch as he only needs one opportunity to score.

As well as Dortmund marshalled City's attack last night it felt as if a Haaland goal was inevitable given how incredibly proficient the City target man is.

