Borussia Dortmund Director Sebastien Kehl Speaks On Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland left Borussia Dortmund for Manchester City in the summer in a sale that benefited all parties. Haaland wanted the move, City wanted the player, and in the end Dortmund had to sell.

Former Dortmund midfielder and now sporting director Sebastien Kehl has been speaking about how in the end Haaland needed to be sold due to the fact having Haaland around the dressing room was a burden.

Sebastien Kehl felt the move benefited all parties. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City had to pay £51million for the Norwegian striker, but it seems in the end Dortmund just wanted rid.

Speaking in an interview with SportBild, Sebastien Kehl detailed that in the end, the sale was right for the club because of the impact the interest in Erling Haaland had on the dressing room.

"In the end, [Erling Haaland] definitely became a burden, in the dressing room, for the club. For the whole environment, it was just him. The timing of the sale was right, for us and for Manchester City."

In the end, Dortmund were happy the media circus was over. IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

It's not so much a dig at Erling Haaland, but more so an acknowledgement that Dortmund knew it was time to let the player go. Haaland was respectful by all accounts, but in the end really wanted his dream move.

It looks to be the best move he'll ever make. As far as matches made in heaven go, Erling Haaland and Manchester City is as close to a match made in heaven as you can get.

