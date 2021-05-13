Borussia Dortmund Player Heaps Praise On Man City Labelling Them As The 'Best Team In Europe'

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud has talked highly of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side, predicting the result of this year’s Champions League final in the Etihad club's favour.

Dahoud faced Pep Guardiola’s squad over the two-legs in a Champions League quarter-final tie between back in April, as Manchester City outclassed the German outfit with victories in both the legs of the fixture and a 4-1 aggregate score.

The Blues won the first-leg on home soil with a marginal advantage thanks to Phil Foden’s winner in the 90th minute, but took the Black & Yellow’s by storm on their visit to the Westfalenstadion to progress into the semi-final for the first time under Pep Guardiola.

Since then, Manchester City have secured a position in the final of the prestigious European competition, beating a title-favourite in Paris Saint-Germain, in addition to their exploits in the domestic circuit with a third Premier League title in four years and a fourth consecutive League Cup trophy already in the bag this season.

Mahmoud Dahoud, who shares his nationality with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, has cautioned Manchester City fans not to underestimate the German coach ahead of Manchester City’s match against the London club in an all-English final.

However, the Borussia Dortmund star has expressed admiration and appreciation for Pep Guardiola’s side, expecting the Mancunian club to be crowned this year’s European Champions due to their superiority and extremely high efficiency.

Speaking highly of Manchester City, Dahoud has afforded Pep Guardiola’s side the highest compliment of all, calling them the ‘Best team in Europe’.

In an interview with SPORT1, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Dahoud was quoted as saying, “I think Manchester City will win [the UEFA Champions League Final] in the end. They're the best team in Europe at the moment. We felt that. Brutally efficient. Manchester City’s quality is still a bit higher; the team's been playing together for a bit longer.”

Manchester City face Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto at the showdown event of this year’s Champions League campaign on the 29th of May.

