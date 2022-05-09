Borussia Dortmund Release Erling Haaland From. First-Team Duties With Manchester City Deal Imminent

In a comment provided via German media outlet SPORT1, Borussia Dortmund have now confirmed that they have released Erling Haaland from first-team duties.

With Erling Haaland's transfer to the Premier League, and specifically Manchester City, now moving closer towards completion, details concerning the deal at every possible stage are now being reported in both England and Germany.

The first update came via David Ornstein of the Athletic, who reported that the transfer was being described as a 'done deal' by sources in Germany, and that an official announcement of a move could come as soon as this week.

Further information stated via Sky Germany suggested that Erling Haaland would want to say his final goodbyes to his current employers in their final home game this weekend - hence the urgency to provide clarity on his next move this week.

In a significant development on Monday afternoon, Borussia Dortmund have now released a comment on the situation concerning their 21 year-old centre-forward via German media outlet SPORT1.

IMAGO / Uwe Kraft As relayed by Patrick Berger for SPORT1, the official word from Borussia Dortmund on Monday states, "The players have no training today and we allowed Erling (Haaland) to take care of personal matters." IMAGO / Moritz Müller SPORT1 go on to confirm claims made elsewhere, by stating that Manchester City will trigger Erling Haaland's €75 million release clause at Borussia Dortmund, and all relevant parties have now informed the Bundesliga club of their intentions. IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

From the player's side, it is reported that Erling Haaland will put pen to paper on a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium, and will earn more than Kevin De Bruyne while remaining within the club's wage bracket.

While the annual salary is yet to be confirmed, and there are clear disparities across various news outlets, Erling Haaland will almost certainly have abided by the club's wage structure in order to have got the deal to the stage where it is currently at.

Next up for Manchester City is the signing of a central midfielder, with the likes of Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong, West Ham's Declan Rice, Sporting's Matheus Nunes, and River Plate's Enzo Fernandez all featuring on a shortlist of up to 10 names.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube