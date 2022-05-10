Borussia Dortmund Release Statement Confirming Erling Haaland's Departure to Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund have announced that Erling Haaland will leave at the end of the season, with the striker set to join Manchester City on a five-year deal imminently.

Manchester City's search for a new striker has successfully ended, with Erling Haaland set to be announced as Sergio Aguero's successor at the Etihad Stadium, after the Premier League Champions triggered the 21 year-olds €60 million release clause.

Haaland is set to sign a five-year deal with the Blues, after opting to join Manchester City despite interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain.

The Norwegian striker joined the Bundesliga giants in 2019 from Red Bull Salzburg, scoring 85 goals in 88 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, and last season was directly involved in 12 goals in eight Champions League showings.

Dortmund announced on Monday that the 21 year-old was absent from training due to the player dealing with 'personal matters' ahead of an anticipated move to England.

It has since been revealed that Haaland, who's father made 47 appearances for Manchester City between 2000 and 2003, was in Belgium undergoing his medical at the Erasmus Hospital in Brussels.

Dortmund are due to play their final home game of the season against Hertha Berlin on Saturday afternoon, during which the 21 year-old striker is expected to bid farewell to the Signal Iduna Park Stadium.

The German club have confirmed that this weekend will be the forwards penultimate appearance for the club, after releasing a statement announcing the strikers departure from the club at the end of the season.

"Player Erling Haaland is about to transfer from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA to Manchester City Football Club Limited."

"All parties have agreed on the basics of this today. The contractual details still have to be coordinated and documented. The implementation of the transfer is also subject to proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System."

"With the realization of this transfer business, the management expects a positive effect on the key earnings figures for the 2022/2023 financial year in the order of around EUR 35.0 million - 40.0 million."

"Due to the opening of the international FIFA transfer window from July 1st, 2022 and, among other things, other regulatory association requirements, the transfer business will not fall into the current 2021/2022 financial year, but into the 2022/2023 financial year."

