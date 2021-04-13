Borussia Dortmund suffer major fitness blow ahead of Man City clash

Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic has confirmed key winger Jadon Sancho is unavailable for selection for Wednesday's Champions League quarter final second leg against Manchester City.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash, Terzic said; "Jadon won't be at our disposal, although he is giving his best to return as best as possible. We would like to have him with us tomorrow but we have to take our time with him so he's not an option."

Sancho has been nursing a muscle injury since the start of March and has recently returned to individual training. But despite the 21-year-old's return to the training field, Terzic has confirmed they're not going to risk his involvement.

The German giants are still in a battle for a Champions League spot in the Bundesliga. They're currently seven points behind Eintracht Frankfurt in 4th and will need to make up that difference to take one of the spots for next season.

Sancho did spend the majority of his youth at Manchester City, making the switch to Dortmund in 2017 after rejecting a contract extension. Since then, he's established himself as a regular in the side and has attracted attention from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

