Borussia Dortmund sustain injury concern ahead of Man City clash

Borussia Dortmund have sustained an additional injury concern ahead of their crucial Champions League quarter-final second-leg clash against Manchester City on Wednesday night.
Key figures Marco Reus and Mats Hummels were both forced to leave the pitch early during Saturday's Bundesliga clash with VFB Stuttgart. Reports suggest that Hummels suffered from stomach cramps and treatment was necessary.

"I think that it will still have a bit of an effect this evening, but will be better tomorrow", said head coach Edin Terzic after the match. 

Marco Reus, who captains the club, suffered an apparent lower body injury and limped off the pitch just before the 70th minute of the match.

Although, Terzic believes it was a result of the hectic fixture list. 

"Marco has played a lot over the last few weeks, you shouldn’t forget that. He also had an unfortunate incident where he took a knock. But we are confident that it will be better tomorrow", said the head coach according to quotes relayed by BVB Buzz.

Luckily for Die Schwarzgelben, Terzic feels positive in his hopes that the pair will be fit for Wednesday's crucial Champions League quarter-final second leg tie against Manchester City.

With the score line at 2-1 after the first phase of 90 minutes in Manchester last week, the Bundesliga club will rely on their veteran players like Marco Reus and Mats Hummels to see them through to the semi-final.

