Bournemouth complete full round of COVID-19 testing ahead of Man City clash

South Coast side Bournemouth have completed a full round of COVID-19 tests for players and staff ahead of their Carabao Cup clash with Man City on Thursday evening.

Both clubs didn’t deem the new round of tests to be necessary, according to Mike Keegan of the Mail. Manchester City had offered to pay for the tests out of their own pocket to save the Championship side from having to fork out.

The news comes just a day after two West Ham players and manager David Moyes tested positive for the virus, right before their League Cup contest against Hull City, while Leyton Orient’s clash with Tottenham was postponed due to a major outbreak amongst the League 2 side.

-----

Follow us for more live updates: @City_Xtra