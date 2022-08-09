Bournemouth Striker Kieffer Moore Reveals Strategy Ahead Of Manchester City Clash

Bournemouth centre forward Kieffer Moore has revealed his side's game plan ahead of Manchester City's clash with the Cherries this Saturday, as well as speaking about his admiration for City striker Erling Haaland.

The Sky Blues will be hoping to pick up another three points against the Dorset club following their 2-0 win against West Ham. City secured their first win at the London Stadium in two years thanks to a brace from new signing Erling Haaland in his Premier League debut.

City's upcoming opponents ran out surprise 2-0 winners against Aston Villa in their first game, with Jefferson Lerma and Moore both scoring to secure a massive three points for the newly promoted side.

However, despite the Cherries' strong start to the season, Moore knows his team are in for a very different game against the reigning champions this Saturday, in which his team will need to be incredibly disciplined. Speaking to talkSPORT the 30-year-old explained how his club will need to play if they want to spring a massive upset: “For a team like us, you know you’re almost going to give up possession because they have a huge majority of the ball.

You have to be prepared to sit in and wait for the moments, then attack them on the counter.”

This will come as no surprise to anybody who has watched City since they've been under the management of Pep Guardiola. Most teams, especially those in the lower half of the table, have seen playing with a low-block and trying to hit the Sky Blues on the break as the best chance of success, with it being impossible to play The Cityzens at their own game considering the talent they possess.

The Welsh striker was also asked if he was impressed by Haaland's goalscoring start to life in the Premier League, to which he responded: “Yeah I was to be fair, I thought he looked good. I think he needed that first goal then after that he didn’t look back.”

City's talisman will be hoping to get himself on the scoresheet once again when the two sides face off this Saturday. While, as Moore says, Bournemouth will sit back and try to make life difficult for the Sky Blues, it is likely that The Cityzens' quality to be too much for The Cherries to deal with and you'd expect City to secure their first home win of the season this weekend.

