Skip to main content

Bournemouth Striker Kieffer Moore Reveals Strategy Ahead Of Manchester City Clash

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Bournemouth centre forward Kieffer Moore has revealed his side's game plan ahead of Manchester City's clash with the Cherries this Saturday, as well as speaking about his admiration for City striker Erling Haaland.

The Sky Blues will be hoping to pick up another three points against the Dorset club following their 2-0 win against West Ham. City secured their first win at the London Stadium in two years thanks to a brace from new signing Erling Haaland in his Premier League debut. 

City's upcoming opponents ran out surprise 2-0 winners against Aston Villa in their first game, with Jefferson Lerma and Moore both scoring to secure a massive three points for the newly promoted side. 

Bournemouth

However, despite the Cherries' strong start to the season, Moore knows his team are in for a very different game against the reigning champions this Saturday, in which his team will need to be incredibly disciplined. Speaking to talkSPORT the 30-year-old explained how his club will need to play if they want to spring a massive upset: “For a team like us, you know you’re almost going to give up possession because they have a huge majority of the ball.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You have to be prepared to sit in and wait for the moments, then attack them on the counter.”

This will come as no surprise to anybody who has watched City since they've been under the management of Pep Guardiola. Most teams, especially those in the lower half of the table, have seen playing with a low-block and trying to hit the Sky Blues on the break as the best chance of success, with it being impossible to play The Cityzens at their own game considering the talent they possess. 

The Welsh striker was also asked if he was impressed by Haaland's goalscoring start to life in the Premier League, to which he responded: “Yeah I was to be fair, I thought he looked good. I think he needed that first goal then after that he didn’t look back.”

City's talisman will be hoping to get himself on the scoresheet once again when the two sides face off this Saturday. While, as Moore says, Bournemouth will sit back and try to make life difficult for the Sky Blues, it is likely that The Cityzens' quality to be too much for The Cherries to deal with and you'd expect City to secure their first home win of the season this weekend. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester CityBournemouth

Bernardo Silva in action for Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva's Transfer To Barcelona Would Require Significant Fee

By Dylan Mcbennett5 minutes ago
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: No Barcelona Deal For Bernardo Silva As They Are Yet To Register Their New Signings

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Claims That Barcelona And Manchester City Have Agreed A Deal For Bernardo Silva Are Nonsense

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Erling Haaland
Transfer Rumours

Report: Real Madrid Will Extensively Scout Erling Haaland Until His Release Clause Is Active

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Bernardo Silva in action for Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Spanish Journalist Claims Barcelona Will Pay Between '€50-60million' For Bernardo Silva

By Jake Mahon3 hours ago
Bernardo Silva Scores Away at Old Trafford
Transfer Rumours

Report: It Would Still Be A Surprise To See Bernardo Silva Join Barcelona

By Elliot Thompson3 hours ago
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva Willing To Lower Salary To Join Barcelona

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Kayky
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Kayky In Portugal To Sign Paços De Ferreira Contract

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago