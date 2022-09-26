Brad Friedel Believes Kyle Walker Should Be England's Starting Right-Back

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper and USA international Brad Friedel has had his say on England's right-back situation.

England have had a torrid time of late with Gareth Southgate's side in a run of poor form going into the Winter World Cup in Qatar.

They've started the most recent international break in a similar fashion with a woeful 1-0 defeat against Italy failing to create many chances and showing a lack of defensive solidity whilst showing little cohesion in midfield.

A few Manchester City players with one of the starters being Kyle Walker on the right of a back three, a position he has played under Southgate since 2018 even though he starts at right-back under Pep Guardiola at the Premier League Champions.

Brad Friedel thinks Kyle Walker should be England's starting right-back

Former Liverpool, Blackburn, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brad Friedel has had his say on who Southgate should pick as his starting right-back at the World Cup.

Speaking to Betway he said: "Kyle Walker should start. He is the fastest human being I have ever played with. I was with him at Villa, I was with him at Tottenham. If you stood next to him, he is big, powerful, strong, good on the ball. When I tell you fast, you could take the fastest guy in the NFL, and that is Walker.

"He has jets. I saw something when they were doing FIFA, I have never played FIFA, by the way and they were doing his speed, and one of his teammates said it was 84, and started laughing. His speed is over a 100. He is so fast, and powerful. By the way, every one of the names you mentioned are good players, but Kyle is above them all."

It would appear it is too late to switch the system so Walker will likely still be starting in the back three.

