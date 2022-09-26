Skip to main content

Brad Friedel Believes Kyle Walker Should Be England's Starting Right-Back

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper and USA international Brad Friedel has had his say on England's right-back situation.

England have had a torrid time of late with Gareth Southgate's side in a run of poor form going into the Winter World Cup in Qatar.

They've started the most recent international break in a similar fashion with a woeful 1-0 defeat against Italy failing to create many chances and showing a lack of defensive solidity whilst showing little cohesion in midfield.

A few Manchester City players with one of the starters being Kyle Walker on the right of a back three, a position he has played under Southgate since 2018 even though he starts at right-back under Pep Guardiola at the Premier League Champions.

Kyle Walker

Brad Friedel thinks Kyle Walker should be England's starting right-back 

Former Liverpool, Blackburn, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brad Friedel has had his say on who Southgate should pick as his starting right-back at the World Cup.

Speaking to Betway he said: "Kyle Walker should start. He is the fastest human being I have ever played with. I was with him at Villa, I was with him at Tottenham. If you stood next to him, he is big, powerful, strong, good on the ball. When I tell you fast, you could take the fastest guy in the NFL, and that is Walker. 

Kyle Walker Brad Friedel
Scroll to Continue

Read More

"He has jets. I saw something when they were doing FIFA, I have never played FIFA, by the way and they were doing his speed, and one of his teammates said it was 84, and started laughing. His speed is over a 100. He is so fast, and powerful. By the way, every one of the names you mentioned are good players, but Kyle is above them all."

It would appear it is too late to switch the system so Walker will likely still be starting in the back three.

 Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City

Rafael Leao
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Target Rafael Leao Wants To Stay At AC Milan

By Jake Mahon
Kevin De Bruyne
Match Coverage

Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake Feature In Holland Vs Belgium

By Elliot Thompson
Milan Skriniar
Transfer Rumours

Report: Update Emerges On Defender Linked With Manchester City And Tottenham Hotspur

By Harri Burton
Phil Foden, Manchester City
News

Report: Phil Foden Commits Future To Manchester City With New Deal

By Harri Burton
Gavi and Manuel Akanji
News

Watch: Manuel Akanji Scores and Gets An Assist For Switzerland

By Elliot Thompson
Erling Haaland
News

Watch: Erling Haaland Scores For Norway In Nations League

By Harri Burton
Grimaldo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Among Teams Fighting For Free Agent

By Harri Burton
Rodri, Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona To Raid Manchester City For Midfield Replacement

By Harri Burton