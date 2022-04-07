Skip to main content

Brazil Open Talks With Pep Guardiola's Representative Over Possible Appointment Following 2022 Qatar World Cup

A new report from Spain has claimed that the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) have 'started talks' to appoint Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as their next manager.

Apart from Manchester City’s reported pursuit to sign Erling Haaland next summer, one of the biggest talking points surrounding the club has been in relation to Pep Guardiola’s immediate future.

With the 51-year old’s contract set to run out in the summer of 2023, the question that lingers is whether the Catalan coach will put pen to paper on continuing to build his incredible dynasty at Manchester City, or decide to bid farewell to the club at the end of next season.

In March, Guardiola admitted that he himself remains unsure about the monumental decision that looms, suggesting either committing to a new contract extension or taking a sabbatical after a rigorous spell managing one of the most successful clubs in the world.

However, there has been a new revelation that suggests that the opportunity to enter uncharted territory in his managerial career so far is on the table.

As per a report by Spanish outlet MARCA, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) have already ‘started talks’ to line up Pep Guardiola as their next managerial appointment.

With current boss Tite publicly admitting that he is set to leave his post after the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in December, the report states that Brazil are now eyeing a foreign coach, with the Manchester City manager considered to be the ‘ideal person’.

It has also been stated that the hunt for a new manager has been initiated by CBF’s new president Ednaldo Rodrigues, while one of the key details is the fact that they have already had talks with Pere Guardiola - the brother and agent of Pep.

The proposed deal is reportedly offering the decorated coach €12 million net per season, until the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, it is claimed that Pep Guardiola takes home a much more significant €20 million salary as the man in charge at the Etihad.

With the Catalan manager personally admitting that he would like to manage a South American national team back in August 2021, there may be more to these revelations than what meet the eye.

However, Pep Guardiola's most recent comments - after the suggestion of managing Brazil was posed to him last month - would suggest that he believes a native of the country should be managing the South American country following Tite's reign.

