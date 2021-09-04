Brazilian Forward Reveals 'Anxious' Feeling Ahead of Man City Switch and Admits to Conversations With Top Official

Manchester City’s latest recruit Kayky has commented on joining the Premier League champions in the coming weeks, and on conversations that he has already had with key officials at the club.

Earlier this year, City officially confirmed that they had agreed on a deal to sign the 18-year-old Brazilian forward from Fluminense, and the highly-rated youngster is expected to link up with the squad later this month.

Kayky is regarded as one of Brazil’s most exciting talents, and the reigning Premier League champions are understood to have signed the forward for an initial £8 million fee along with various add-ons.

Ahead of his move to the Sky Blues, Kayky has commented on joining Manchester City, and the conversations that he has already had with the club.

In an interview with Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, Manchester City’s latest signing Kayky has divulged his thoughts regarding the next step in his career.

When questioned on how he felt when the Sky Blues came calling, “I was anxious from the first time they said there was a proposal from Manchester City. It was my dream to work with Pep Guardiola, I consider him to be one of the best coaches, and every day I got closer to joining, I got more anxious.

The youngster continued, "I tried to stay focused here [Fluminense], I had the whole season ahead of me. But it gets close to the arrival date, and it hits like when you enter the pitch. It’s too good to feel that.”

Following ons, Kayky commented on who he has spoken to at the club and noted that he has “had a conversation with the Director of Football at City, but with him (Pep Guardiola) directly, I haven’t had the opportunity yet. They have a project for me, I will still sit with them when I get there and see what’s best.”

Since bursting onto the scene with Brazilian side Fluminense, Kayky has developed a reputation as an excellent dribbler and has earned comparisons to compatriot and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

The highly-rated youngster will link up with his new club later this month following a 10-day quarantine period in Portugal and is expected to initially perform with the club’s academy.

However, given his evident talent, a senior Manchester City debut may transpire soon.

