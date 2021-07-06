Brazilian Starlet Set to Complete Move To Man City Owners With Ligue 2 Move Imminent

Metinho is set to complete a five-year switch to French side ES Troyes AC, according to reports.

The 18-year-old was named in The Guardian’s “Next Generation 2020” list of young footballers after bursting onto the scene last season.

A technically gifted central midfielder, Metinho has only ever made one outing in the Brazilian top-flight.

After progressing through the youth ranks at Madureira, this is a significant step in the young star's development as he looks to test himself in Europe.

As reported by Italian journalist and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Metinho has received his visa and is set to fly to France to put pen to paper and sign a five-year deal with Troyes.



City Football Group have already completed the signing of 18-year-old Kayky from Fluminense, but whether he will train under Pep Guardiola or go out on a loan to one of Manchester City’s sister clubs is not yet known.

Kayky has signed for City for an initial sum of €10 million, with potential for another €11 million to be paid as bonuses.

The Etihad club are currently purchasing 80% of the player’s rights, and another €5 million will be required to acquire the remaining percentage as per the agreement between the two parties.

Kayky will move to Manchester in 2022, and has a full season to complete with Fluminense before his move to MancCity materialises.

