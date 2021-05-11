Sports Illustrated home
Brazilian Winger Opens Up On Excitement At Joining Man City In The Coming 12 Months

Recently confirmed Manchester City signing Kayky has now opened up about his excitement at the prospect of joining up with the Premier League club within the next 12 months, during a new interview.
According to Brazilian media, Manchester City have splashed €10 million on the signing for now, as they are currently buying only 80% of his rights.

The Etihad club side could still spend €11 million on the teenager, with performance bonuses and another €5 million to acquire the remaining percentage of his rights.

Kayky is said to be one of the upcoming gems of Brazilian football, and in an interview with Sportv, and relayed by Sport Witness this week, the 17 year-old opened up on his current ambitions in Brazilian football, as well as his future dreams in Europe.

“It’s a unique moment in my life. I’m living a moment that all boys my age dream of living. I try to separate the two things, because I have to have my head at Fluminense first, I have the whole season still, I cannot think about the future," he said.

He continued, “Of course, we keep imagining, watching, watching the Champions League games, dreaming, seeing ourselves, but I have to focus, I have a very important season, and if I can enter the history of Fluminense."

The Brazilian is set to join up with the Premier League club in 2022, after finishing the current season with Fluminense, and the expectation in some quarters is that he could immediately join up with the Manchester City academy squad in the Premier League 2.

