Breaking: Barcelona and Man City 'end' negotiations for defender

Barcelona and Manchester City have ended negotiations for young defender Eric Garcia, with the Catalan side not willing to meet City's valuation, according to Luis Rojo at Marca.

In what's been a quiet deadline day for the blue side of Manchester, this story has dominated the headlines. However, in recent hours Barcelona and City have reportedly ended negotiations for the Spaniard.

(Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Barcelona's new bid was deemed 'insufficient' by Manchester City and - with little time remaining before the deadline - the 19-year-old seems destined to remain at the Etihad Stadium for the rest of the season.

Despite the Spanish giants not landing their man this summer, it's thought they will now negotiate a pre-contract agreement with Garcia so he can sign for free in the summer of 2021.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra