European Super League confirmed

It has been confirmed in an official statement on Sunday night that plans for the formation of a European Super League have been confirmed.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are among 12 major European clubs who have agreed to join the new competition, alongside AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid.

A statement from the European Super League on Sunday night read:

"Twelve of Europe’s leading football clubs have today come together to announce they have agreed to establish a new mid-week competition, the Super League, governed by its Founding Clubs."

"AC Milan, Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as founding clubs. it is anticipated that a further three clubs will join ahead of the inaugural season, intended to commence as soon as possible."

In addition to the official statement from the European Super League, the new and first Chairman of the division and current Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said, "We will help football at every level and take it to its rightful place in the world."

Joel Glazer, who is part of the ownership model surrounding Manchester United and is now expected to become one of four vice-chairman within the Super League said:

"By bringing together the world’s greatest clubs and players to play each other throughout the season, the Super League will open a new chapter for European football, ensuring world-class competition and facilities and increased financial support for the wider football pyramid.”

Manchester City have since confirmed their place within the Super League in an official statement on their club website, following in the footsteps of the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.

