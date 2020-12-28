Breaking: Everton vs Man City postponed due to positive Covid-19 cases

Everton vs Manchester City has been postponed due to a further five positive Covid-19 cases at the Etihad club, City Xtra understands.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The names of the players or number of individuals to have tested positive in the Manchester City bubble were not confirmed in the club statement.

The official release on the club website read:

"Manchester City FC can confirm that this evening’s Premier League fixture at Everton has been postponed."

"After the latest round of Covid-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day. With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond."

"Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture.All positive cases involving players and staff will observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine."

"The first team training ground at City Football Academy will close for an indeterminate period, with the squad and associated bubble undergoing testing before any decision is made for training to resume.Everyone at the Club wishes all of our colleagues a speedy recovery ahead of their return to work, training and competition."



As per further reporting from Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News, Manchester City will undergo further Covid-19 testing tomorrow, following the postponement today.

While looking forward, there is yet to have been a decision made on the feasibility of playing the upcoming game against Chelsea on January 3rd, however updates will be provided in due course, this according to Mike Minay.

-----

