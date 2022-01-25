Skip to main content

Breaking: Julian Alvarez to Manchester City is a DONE deal Confirms Fabrizio Romano

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Julian Alvarez to Manchester City is a done deal, with a €18.5 million reported fee agreed between the two clubs.

All the talk in the past week has been centered around Julian Alvarez' potential move to Manchester City.

Originally, reports from a variety of high-profile journalists in Argentina suggested that Manchester City could be on the verge of securing Alvarez - widely seen as one of the most sought-after young forwards at present.

Later in the day, multiple English-based journalists confirmed the Blues' interest in the 21-year-old, with the general consensus implying that he will be immediately loaned back to River Plate for the remainder of the season.

After a week of talk, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has excited Manchester City supporters with his three-word slogan: 'Here We Go'

Romano says Julian Alvarez to Manchester City is a done deal, with an agreement confirmed, as expected, last week. The fee paid to River Plate will reportedly be €18.5 million, with bonuses and taxes added.

With a five-year deal now sealed, Alvarez will return, as expected, to River Plate until the end of the season. However, there is no information about what Manchester City intends to do with the young talent past that point.

Whether he's seen as the natural replacement for Sergio Agüero remains to be seen. 

City were well documented in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane in the summer, while Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahovic have been earmarked as potential targets in six months' time.

Despite no official word from the club, confirmation is expected in the coming days.

