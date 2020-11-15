SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Breaking: Kevin De Bruyne confirms contract talks status with Man City

Freddie Pye

Kevin De Bruyne has opened up on reported discussions between the player and Manchester City surrounding his current contract at the Etihad Stadium, with the midfielder confirming he wants to remain at the club.

On October 14th, it was exclusively revealed by Fabrizio Romano on the 'Here We Go' Podcast that talks between Manchester City and the representatives of Kevin De Bruyne over a contract extension would start next month. At the time, it was claimed that the player was 'absolutely happy' to stay at the club, and is ready to talk.

That has happened.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Speaking after Belgium's 2-0 win over England on Sunday evening, the 29-year-old told VTM NIEUWS: "I am happy in Manchester. I am at a good club. Good owners. Good club. We are a bit in talks - not advanced. At the moment I am doing the talks myself. When you want to stay, it’s not so difficult.”

Details concerning the proposed contract were provided by Jack Gaughan of the Mail on October 8th, who had claimed that the player himself was keen on signing a two-year extension and is expected to put pen to paper on a deal worth beyond £300,000 p/w in wages, with additional bonuses.

De Bruyne also included an insight into why he is handling negotiations personally, and this will certainly be music to the ears of all Manchester City fans.

"At the moment, I am doing the [contract] talks myself. I would like to stay with the club, so it’s easy. If I didn’t want to stay, it would take someone to mediate", De Bruyne revealed on Sunday evening.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Prior to Manchester City's successful appeal against a two-year European ban from UEFA earlier this year, there had been serious doubts raised over the future of De Bruyne. However, it now appears as though security over the club's ability to play in Europe's premier competitions has swayed the Belgian to remain in Manchester for a large share of the remainder of his career.

The former Chelsea man is quite obviously settled in the region, living with his wife Michele and raising their three children in a permanent residence in the area - further signs to suggest that the current PFA Player of the Year has no intentions of moving elsewhere in the immediate future.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Key Man City forward picks up injury on international break - manager reveals prognosis

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has picked up a calf injury prior to England's Nations League clash against Belgium and is unavailable for selection.

harryasiddall

Journalists claims Man City are preparing to sign major La Liga duo next summer

Journalist Gustavo Yarroch has made the explosive claim that Manchester City are preparing to sign Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi as free agents next summer.

markgough96

Kevin de Bruyne reveals which Man City player he believes is "one of the most consistent performers"

Kevin de Bruyne has revealed that he views Kyle Walker as one of Manchester City's "most consistent performers".

markgough96

“I’ve never seen football like it." - Premier League star heaps praise on Man City

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has admitted he's 'never seen football like it' when asked about facing Manchester City in the Premier League.

harryasiddall

"I have goosebumps - unbelievable." - Bernardo Silva reminisces on key moments in Man City's history

Bernardo Silva was recently sat down by Manchester City's official YouTube channel to reminisce on key moments in the clubs history.

harryasiddall

Real Madrid scouts set to 'closely follow' Man City defender - could rival Barcelona with a bid

Real Madrid social media account Bernabeu Digital has made an interesting claim about the Spanish club's interest in Man City's Eric Garcia.

markgough96

by

dan burcea

Man City suffer additional injury scare with forward sustaining 'problem' on international duty

Manchester City have sustained another possible injury problem on Saturday, with forward Raheem Sterling picking up a 'problem' in training for England ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash with Belgium on Sunday evening, according to the Telegraph.

City Xtra

Pep Guardiola 'moving closer' towards Man City contract extension

Pep Guardiola is 'moving closer' towards a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium, as opposed to leaving the club upon the expiry of his current contract at the end of the 2020/21 season, according to the Telegraph on Saturday night.

City Xtra

Transfer insider provides insight into offer for Lionel Messi from Man City

The chance to end his career in MLS and potentially at City Football Group-owned New York City FC could still persuade Lionel Messi to head to the Etihad Stadium next summer.

Nathan Allen

Pep Guardiola's contract details and decision date revealed

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City contract will now be renewed on a yearly basis, with a decision expected to be made in March or April.

Adam Booker