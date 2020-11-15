Breaking: Kevin De Bruyne confirms contract talks status with Man City

Kevin De Bruyne has opened up on reported discussions between the player and Manchester City surrounding his current contract at the Etihad Stadium, with the midfielder confirming he wants to remain at the club.

On October 14th, it was exclusively revealed by Fabrizio Romano on the 'Here We Go' Podcast that talks between Manchester City and the representatives of Kevin De Bruyne over a contract extension would start next month. At the time, it was claimed that the player was 'absolutely happy' to stay at the club, and is ready to talk.

That has happened.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Speaking after Belgium's 2-0 win over England on Sunday evening, the 29-year-old told VTM NIEUWS: "I am happy in Manchester. I am at a good club. Good owners. Good club. We are a bit in talks - not advanced. At the moment I am doing the talks myself. When you want to stay, it’s not so difficult.”

Details concerning the proposed contract were provided by Jack Gaughan of the Mail on October 8th, who had claimed that the player himself was keen on signing a two-year extension and is expected to put pen to paper on a deal worth beyond £300,000 p/w in wages, with additional bonuses.

De Bruyne also included an insight into why he is handling negotiations personally, and this will certainly be music to the ears of all Manchester City fans.

"At the moment, I am doing the [contract] talks myself. I would like to stay with the club, so it’s easy. If I didn’t want to stay, it would take someone to mediate", De Bruyne revealed on Sunday evening.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Prior to Manchester City's successful appeal against a two-year European ban from UEFA earlier this year, there had been serious doubts raised over the future of De Bruyne. However, it now appears as though security over the club's ability to play in Europe's premier competitions has swayed the Belgian to remain in Manchester for a large share of the remainder of his career.

The former Chelsea man is quite obviously settled in the region, living with his wife Michele and raising their three children in a permanent residence in the area - further signs to suggest that the current PFA Player of the Year has no intentions of moving elsewhere in the immediate future.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra