Breaking: Kevin de Bruyne initial injury assessment shows 'no significant damage'

Manchester City have received a major fitness boost on Sunday afternoon, as Kevin de Bruyne's initial assessment on his ankle injury has shown 'no significant damage', according to the latest emerging information.

The Belgian midfielder was substituted early on in the second-half of Manchester City's disappointing 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday afternoon, after landing awkwardly on his right ankle.

The initial fears around the club and among supporters were that the 29 year-old may have sustained some level of ligament damage, with first reports around the Belgian highlighting severe swelling on the affected ankle.

However, according to emerging information from Mike McGrath of the Telegraph on Sunday afternoon, Kevin de Bruyne's 'initial assessment' on his ankle injury has shown 'no significant damage' and increased hopes of the Belgium international playing in Manchester City's season run-in.

McGrath writes that despite the initial fears over possible ligament damage, it it now thought that the injury is not long-term. It is stated that De Bruyne will continue to be assessed over the course of the coming days as the swelling in his right ankle continue to go down.

In terms of a possible timeframe for the return of the midfielder, there was a chance that he may have been rested for the midweek trip to face Aston Villa in the Premier League, with the Wembley showdown against Tottenham.

It is reported that it will be determined 'in the coming days' as to whether De Bruyne can play a part in City's attempt to secure their first piece of silverware next Sunday.

However, as is the case for many Manchester City fans, the key point of return would be the Champions League semi-final first-leg against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes - which is due to take place on Wednesday 28th April.

