Breaking: Kevin De Bruyne is now a 'major doubt' for Man City vs Arsenal

harryasiddall

Kevin De Bruyne is now a 'major doubt' for Manchester City's Premier League clash with Arsenal on Saturday evening, according to an exclusive report from the 9320Pod.

The Belgian midfielder was substituted late into his national team's 2-1 loss to England at Wembley on Sunday evening, and has since been sent back to Manchester having 'not felt 100%' during the game.

Now, De Bruyne is a 'major doubt' for the weekend as he's reportedly still feeling pain and inflammation in the affected areas. It's thought he still could play with an injection but is 'reluctant' to do so.

A final assessment on the 29-year-old's fitness will be made closer to the weekend, but from early indications, it looks likely he will play no part in this crucial fixture.

With Pep Guardiola only recently welcoming countless players back from injury, a knock to his star man will not be a welcome sight with a tough schedule upcoming. Manchester City are also set to embark on their Champions League journey in the coming weeks, with six group stage fixtures coming in the space of a few weeks.

