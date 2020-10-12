SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Breaking: Kevin De Bruyne returns to Man City after injury scare

harryasiddall

Kevin De Bruyne has returned to Manchester City from his Belgium national side after he 'could not be fit enough' to participate in Wednesday's Nations League game against Iceland.

The midfielder will be a welcome return for City fans, who were concerned when he signalled to the bench that he wanted to come off in his sides 2-1 loss to England.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Earlier today, Belgium manager Roberto Martinez confirmed the substitution was just precautionary and De Bruyne 'was not feeling 100%'. With the game in question taking place at Wembley, it'll just be the short trip up to Manchester rather than the long haul to and from Belgium which will please Pep Guardiola.

With a hectic upcoming schedule including the Blues embarking on their Champions League campaign, the Catalan boss will need his star man to be fit and firing if they're to capture any domestic or European success this season. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City have Barcelona star 'on their agenda' - key factor in potential deal identified

Despite his extended stay at the club after a summer of uncertainty, the latest reports from Spain suggest that Manchester City still have Lionel Messi 'on their agenda' ahead of a possible deal for the Argentine star next summer.

Freddie Pye

by

Be bingo

Man United hijacked deal for strong Man City target - official bid launched, and topped

Manchester City reportedly made the first bid to sign promising Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri during the summer transfer window, despite the player ultimately signing for Manchester United, as per the latest reports from England.

Adam Booker

by

railwin

Man City set to return for Argentine defender in January - £20M fee mentioned

Manchester City are set to return to Ajax in January in their attempts to sign left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, with the player set to cost around £20 million.

harryasiddall

Italian giants willing to offer Man City striker a two-year deal - £7.3 million salary mentioned

Italian giants Inter Milan are willing to offer Manchester City star Sergio Agüero a two-year contract, with the option to extend by a further year.

harryasiddall

by

Nemjon

Belgium manager provides crucial fitness update on Kevin De Bruyne

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has admitted that last night's late substitution of Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was one of 'precaution' because he was 'not feeling 100%'.

harryasiddall

Senior Man City official opens up on Barcelona García negotiations - keeping the player 'worth more' than 'what was offered'

Manchester City’s Omar Berrada has spoken out on the failure for a deal to be struck with Barcelona for Eric García this summer, as well as his role in the team for this season, as per the latest reports from England.

Hamish MacRae

by

Ramblas

“Rubén always had the drive to play football!" - Rubén Dias' father speaks out about his son

Nearly two weeks have passed since Manchester City secured their marquee summer signing in former Benfica defender Rubén Dias, and the player's father has since spoken to the Sun to provide an insight into his son's rise to the top of the game.

Adam Booker

Potential successor to Pep Guardiola next summer identified by Man City

Manchester City have identified former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino as a possible successor to Pep Guardiola next summer.

harryasiddall

"I'm a really big fan!" - Liverpool star praises Man City midfielder following individual awards haul

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has openly praised the performances of Kevin De Bruyne over the past 12 months, that ultimately led to the Manchester City midfielder taking home several individual awards to recognise his efforts.

Freddie Pye

"I don't really care to be honest..." - Man City star opens up on Lionel Messi transfer rumours

Kevin De Bruyne has opened up on suggestions that Lionel Messi could be on his way to the Etihad Stadium in the next 12 months, during an interview while away on international duty with Belgium this week.

Freddie Pye