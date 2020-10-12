Breaking: Kevin De Bruyne returns to Man City after injury scare

Kevin De Bruyne has returned to Manchester City from his Belgium national side after he 'could not be fit enough' to participate in Wednesday's Nations League game against Iceland.

The midfielder will be a welcome return for City fans, who were concerned when he signalled to the bench that he wanted to come off in his sides 2-1 loss to England.

Earlier today, Belgium manager Roberto Martinez confirmed the substitution was just precautionary and De Bruyne 'was not feeling 100%'. With the game in question taking place at Wembley, it'll just be the short trip up to Manchester rather than the long haul to and from Belgium which will please Pep Guardiola.

With a hectic upcoming schedule including the Blues embarking on their Champions League campaign, the Catalan boss will need his star man to be fit and firing if they're to capture any domestic or European success this season.

