Breaking: Key Man City midfielder out for 'a few games'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed in his recent press conference that star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be out for 'a few games' with the injury he picked up on international duty.

The 29-year-old limped off late in his sides 2-1 loss to England last week and seemed to signal to manager Roberto Martinez that he was feeling some discomfort. After the game, Martinez said the substitution was precautionary as he 'was not feeling 100%'.

Since then, the Belgian was sent straight back to Manchester for further tests which resulted the player feeling pain and inflammation in the affected areas.

Here's what Pep Guardiola had to say on the situation:

"Kevin is out unfortunately but the rest of the players came back well. I don’t think [Kevin’s injury] is much but he will be out for the next games."

