Breaking: Kyle Walker Returns to Training For Manchester City Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

Just before Manchester City's first-leg clash with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, Pep Guardiola had a massive selection dilemma at right-back.

Kyle Walker was injured, Joao Cancelo was suspended, and John Stones was a major doubt - but the Catalan opted to risk the latter from the off to deal with the dangerous Vinicius Jnr.

That backfired 30 minutes into the contest when Stones limped off with a re-occurrence of his hamstring problem. He was replaced with Fernandinho, who ended up assisting Phil Foden for City's third goal of the night.

However, despite the club captain's quality, he was easily beaten for pace moments later by Vinicius. A mistake that caused the breakaway for Madrid's second goal of the contest - reducing the two-goal deficit once more.

Last month, Kyle Walker suffered a 'big twist' in Manchester City's Champions League second-leg against Atletico Madrid and has been missing from action ever since. IMAGO / Pressinphoto The England international missed the thrilling 4-3 win against Real Madrid in the semi-final first-leg, but has returned to full first-team training with the rest of the squad ahead of the second leg on Wednesday.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire It is a huge boost for City and Guardiola, with his recovery pace vital in ensuring Madrid's dangerous outlets do not get the space they require.

Unfortunately for City though, John Stones was the only man absent from the session on Tuesday afternoon. It seems the risk he took by starting in last week's game has not paid off and he will unlikely be back in time for the game tomorrow.

Nathan Aké was also present amongst the 23-man squad after hobbling off with an ankle injury at the weekend, with the Dutchman having emerged as a vital member of the City team in recent weeks.

Guardiola will be buoyed by the news his right-back is back in contention to play. However, we will know more about the extent of his availability when the Catalan faces the press at 1 pm.

