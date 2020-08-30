BREAKING - La Liga release official statement on the Lionel Messi situation

La Liga have released an official statement on the contract saga that is currently the most important issue in Lionel Messi's future - and they have sided with FC Barcelona, reports Fabrizio Romano.

This morning, Messi failed to attend the PCR tests at Barcelona - a clear signal of his desire to leave the club and an attempt to put pressure on the board to reach a resolution.

Additionally, it has been reported that Messi's camp believe that his release clause of €700m no longer applies, and that the Argentinean is effectively a free agent and can sign for any club he wishes.

However, La Liga have waded into the dispute via an official statement. In this, it states that the 'current deal is still valid and paying [the] release clause for 700m is the only way out', as relayed by Romano.

The Italian journalist added that Man City are awaiting to hear from Barcelona before making any decision, and that Messi's wish to leave remains unchanged by the statement. Barcelona are refusing to budge and grant the forward a free transfer, and will use the La Liga statement to bolster their position.

'The saga is on', Romano concludes.

