Breaking: Man City announce four positive Covid-19 tests

Manchester City have confirmed four positive tests at the club on Christmas Day, including two members of the first-team squad, as per an official statement.

Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker have both tested positive for the virus, as well as two members of staff, according to a statement on the club website.

It is believed that both players will now quarantine for a period of 10 days, missing Manchester City's upcoming Premier League games against Newcastle, Everton, and Chelsea.

Both players are expected to return to training one day before the Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester United in early January.

The statement read:

"Manchester City FC can confirm that Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker, and two members of staff have tested positive for COVID-19."

"All four personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine."

"Everyone at the Club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition."



