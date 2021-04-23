Breaking: Man City announce future signing of Brazilian forward

Manchester City have confirmed the future signing of Fluminense forward Kayky, in an official statement on social media on Friday afternoon.

Manchester City have confirmed the future signing of Fluminense forward Kayky, in an official statement on social media on Friday afternoon.

The 17 year-old has long been linked with a transfer to the Etihad Stadium, and according to various reports, and agreement had been reached between the two sides two months ago and a deal was merely waiting for various documentation to be completed.

Manchester City now confirmed an agreement on social media, with a statement reading:

"We are delighted to confirm we have reached an agreement with Fluminese regarding the future transfer of Kayky. The teenage forward will remain with Fluminese until the end of the Brazilian season."



READ MORE: Fernandinho's demand to speak to media after Villa clash

READ MORE: Man City make decision on John Stones red card

The transfer had previously been reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano ten days ago, who stated that the 17 year-old would join Manchester City in June, 2022 on a five-year contract.

In terms of the financials and other relevant details, Fluminense will receive €10 million plus add-ons, while also receiving a percentage of any future sale - this was also reported by Romano over the past fortnight.

The deal for Kayky is just the latest of several recruits from South America, following the likes of Yan Couto, Kluiverth Aguilar, and Diego Rosa in making the switch to either Manchester City or the City Football Group.

There is an expectation in some corners now that the CFG could look to make it two signings from Fluminense, as they press ahead with a move for fellow 17 year-old attacking talent, Metinho.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra