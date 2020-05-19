City Xtra
BREAKING: Man City appeal against European ban is set to be heard in June

Freddie Pye

Manchester City's appeal against their two-year European football ban is set to be heard at sports court on June 8, 9 and 10th, as reported by Rob Harris.

The current Premier League champions were struck with a two-year ban from Europe's top-tier competition in February, along with a €30million fine, following allegations of financial fair play breaches.

Manchester City are expected to understand the outcome of the hearing in July.

