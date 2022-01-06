Breaking: Man City Confirm SEVEN First-Team Players in Isolation Due to Covid-19 Related Reasons

Manchester City have confirmed Pep Guardiola, Juanma Lillo, and seven first-team players are amongst the 21 personnel isolating for Covid related reasons.

Pep Guardiola will now miss the FA Cup Third Round clash against Swindon Town on Friday night, with assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell taking charge of the team for the trip to the County Ground.

In a statement on ManCity.com, the club have said:

"The City manager recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first team bubble."

"This brings the number of those isolating for Covid related reasons amongst the group to 21. Of that number, 14 are backroom staff with seven first team players."

This follows confirmation from Pep Guardiola on Saturday that a number of the previously unavailable first-team players - including Rodri and Kyle Walker - had also tested positive for Covid in the last month.

Pep Guardiola was scheduled to have a press conference ahead of Friday's FA Cup clash at 1:30, but in light of this news, Jack Gaughan from the Daily Mail has confirmed Rodolfo Borrell will now face the media's questions.

The identities of the first-team players currently isolating remain unknown, however, Manchester City confirmed last week that they are withholding that information on grounds of medical confidentiality.

After the FA Cup clash with Swindon Town, Manchester City will welcome title-chasing Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday 15th January - just nine days from now.

Whether Pep Guardiola and Juanma Lillo will both be in the dugout for that particular fixture is unknown, and it may be something Rodolfo Borrell addresses on Thursday afternoon during his press conference.

