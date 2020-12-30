Breaking: Man City confirm Tuesday Covid-19 results

Manchester City have confirmed that following further Covid-19 testing yesterday, results have so far revealed no new positive cases.

Following a 'significant number' of positive cases recorded at the club during Covid-19 testing on Monday ahead of the club's trip to Everton in the Premier League, Manchester City were forced to postpone their game and close the City Football Academy immediately.

It was reported that the club would then undergo further rounds of testing in order to understand the full scale of the outbreak amongst first-team players and staff.

Following an additional round of testing on Tuesday afternoon, Manchester City have confirmed in a club statement that so far, no new positive Covid-19 cases were revealed.

As a result, the club state that first-team training would resume on Wednesday afternoon, although the club would proceed with caution and adhere to strict guidelines to prevent any further spread.

The club statement read:

"Manchester City FC can confirm that first team training will resume at City Football Academy this afternoon."

"The full Covid-19 bubble underwent testing yesterday, and results have so far revealed no new positive cases. Safety remains our number one priority, and the Club will continue to proceed with great caution."

"The first team training buildings have undergone a deep clean over the past 48 hours, and the majority of these facilities will remain closed, with only essential operations around training resuming. The bubble will undergo further testing in the coming days, the results of which will inform and dictate the next steps."

"Everyone at Manchester City continues to wish speedy recoveries to all of our colleagues who remain in self isolation following their positive tests."



The players and staff within Manchester City's bubble will reportedly undergo additional Covid-19 testing on Thursday and Saturday, with the aim of partaking in their Premier League clash against Chelsea on Sunday.

The players who have tested positive for the virus over the past week will continue to isolate. The full list of names have been confirmed to City Xtra, however cannot be revealed due to medical confidentiality.

-----

