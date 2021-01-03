Breaking: Man City confirm two new positive Covid-19 cases

Manchester City have confirmed in a club statement that Eric Garcia and one member of staff have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Sunday's clash with Chelsea.

Eric Garcia joins Ederson, Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker, Tommy Doyle, and one other first-team player in isolating as per club and government protocols surrounding recovery from the positive Covid-19 test.

The confirmation of the latest case has come just three hours before kick-off at Stamford Bridge, as Manchester City travel to the capital to face Chelsea in the Premier League.

However, as per reporting from Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News, Chelsea vs Manchester will go ahead despite the two new positive Covid-19 results from Saturday testing. Eric Garcia was injured and so hadn't travelled with the rest of the City squad to London.

The club statement on Sunday afternoon read:

"Manchester City FC can confirm that Eric Garcia and one member of staff have tested positive for COVID-19."

"Both personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine."

"Everyone at the Club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery ahead of their return to work, training and competition."



-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra