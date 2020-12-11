NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search
Breaking: Man City defender ruled out for 'two or three weeks' with injury

Breaking: Man City defender ruled out for 'two or three weeks' with injury

Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia has been ruled out for 'two or three weeks' with an injury sustained in the Champions League on Wednesday night, according to Pep Guardiola.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia has been ruled out for 'two or three weeks' with an injury sustained in the Champions League on Wednesday night, according to Pep Guardiola.

The Spanish defender was withdrawn from the 3-0 victory over Marseille in the first-half at the Etihad Stadium, with what appeared to be some sort of hip injury.

Ahead of the Manchester derby on Saturday afternoon, Pep Guardiola provided an updated on the defender who has been heavily linked with a switch to Barcelona in January or next summer. The Catalan manager confirmed that he would be out of action for 'two or three weeks', although the injury itself was not confirmed.

manchester-city-v-olympique-de-marseille-group-c-uefa-champions-league (2)

Given the timeframe that could see the youngster sidelined, Manchester City could see a scenario where Garcia is out of action for the club until the January transfer window - potentially meaning the performance against Marseille was his last appearance in a City shirt.

In recent weeks, there have been several reports claiming that Barcelona will return for the defender in January, after already agreeing all the necessary terms with the player and his representatives.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

PCN
Match Coverage

"When we win we are a genius and when we lose you have to be sacked." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Manchester United)

manchester-city-v-olympique-de-marseille-group-c-uefa-champions-league (2)
News

Breaking: Man City defender ruled out for 'two or three weeks' with injury

manchester-city-v-olympique-de-marseille-group-c-uefa-champions-league
News

"He’s one of the best players" - Bernardo Silva reacts to Sergio Agüero's return

fbl-eur-c1-man-city-marseille (7)
News

Pep Guardiola confirms key player will not start against Man United

fbl-eur-c1-man-city-marseille (3)
Transfer Rumours

Arsenal join Real Madrid and Barcelona in pursuing Man City defender

5TL
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 3–0 Marseille (Champions League)

PR
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Manchester City 3-0 Marseille (Champions League)

WhatsApp Image 2020-12-09 at 18.41.44
Match Coverage

Aymeric Laporte returns to the side! - Manchester City vs Marseille (Team News)

west-ham-united-v-manchester-city-premier-league (1)
Transfer Rumours

Barcelona have a 'total agreement' with Man City defender over a five year contract