Breaking: Man City defender ruled out for 'two or three weeks' with injury

Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia has been ruled out for 'two or three weeks' with an injury sustained in the Champions League on Wednesday night, according to Pep Guardiola.

The Spanish defender was withdrawn from the 3-0 victory over Marseille in the first-half at the Etihad Stadium, with what appeared to be some sort of hip injury.

Ahead of the Manchester derby on Saturday afternoon, Pep Guardiola provided an updated on the defender who has been heavily linked with a switch to Barcelona in January or next summer. The Catalan manager confirmed that he would be out of action for 'two or three weeks', although the injury itself was not confirmed.

Given the timeframe that could see the youngster sidelined, Manchester City could see a scenario where Garcia is out of action for the club until the January transfer window - potentially meaning the performance against Marseille was his last appearance in a City shirt.

In recent weeks, there have been several reports claiming that Barcelona will return for the defender in January, after already agreeing all the necessary terms with the player and his representatives.

