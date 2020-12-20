Breaking: Man City defender set to land contract extension at club

Manchester City centre-back John Stones is set to be rewarded with a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium, following his impressive return to the first-team squad, according to the latest reports.

The 26 year-old has struggled to enforce himself as the number one centre-back at the club since his £50 million move from Everton in the summer of 2016. However, following a brief drop in form from Aymeric Laporte, and Eric Garcia wanting a move to Barcelona in January or next summer, the Englishman has worked his way into the team.

Since partnering summer signing Ruben Dias in the side, the partnership have conceded a total of zero goals - reinforcing the idea that the pairing have established themselves as Pep Guardiola's go-to combination at the heart of the defence.

According to Mike McGrath of the Telegraph on Sunday afternoon, John Stones is set to land a contract extension at Manchester City after 'winning around' Pep Guardiola this season.

The experienced Premier League defender has just one full season remaining on his current deal under Pep Guardiola, and according to the Telegraph, he is 'in the frame' for fresh terms.

Stones will be hoping that by securing his spot in the Manchester City starting XI over the course of the coming weeks and months, he may catch the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate - who witnessed the former Everton man keep a clean sheet in a solid defensive performance at Old Trafford just a fortnight ago.

