Breaking: Man City duo test positive for Covid-19.

Freddie Pye

Manchester City duo Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have both tested positive for Covid-19, as announced by the club in an official statement on Monday morning.

It had been expected that the majority of Pep Guardiola's squad would return to first-team training this week, as preparations begin for the start of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign. Manchester City are due to face Wolves in their opening game of the season at Molineux in two weeks time, and should there be no further complications with other players, both the Algerian and Frenchman should return in time for the game.

As per Manchester City's official statement, it is confirmed that both players are now currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus.

It is the first positive set of cases to come out of Manchester City following the resumption of football in early June. However, with a large majority of the first-team squad jetting off for international holidays following the conclusion of the Champions League campaign, testing may uncover further unwelcome news in the coming days.

