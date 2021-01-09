NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search
Breaking: Man City forward reveals comeback after second positive Covid-19 test in nine months

Breaking: Man City forward reveals comeback after second positive Covid-19 test in nine months

Ferran Torres has confirmed on social media that he has tested negative for Covid-19, and return to training with the Manchester City first-team squad this weekend.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Ferran Torres has confirmed on social media that he has tested negative for Covid-19, and return to training with the Manchester City first-team squad this weekend.

The young Spanish winger has been in self-isolation for the past fortnight having tested positive for the virus ahead of City's trip to Goodison Park early in January. Torres was one of several first-team players to have contracted the virus which ultimately led to the Premier League clash being called off.

However, City's summer signing has now confirmed on his social media that he has tested negative for Covid-19 - allowing him to return to full first-team training ahead of the FA Cup third round clash with Birmingham City on Sunday afternoon.

manchester-city-v-newcastle-united-premier-league-6

Speaking on Twitter and Instagram, the 20 year-old wrote, "Happy to be back after my period of isolation. It was my second positive test for Covid in nine months, and I feel fortunate that I have overcome it..."

"I send my love to people who are fighting against the virus every day, and a big hug to those who have sadly lost loved ones," he continued.

The return of Ferran Torres is just another boost for Pep Guardiola as he may be beginning to come out of a devastating period at the City Football Academy relatively unscathed in a performance sense.

At one stage, Guardiola had five players sidelines and in isolation due to positive Covid-19 tests. However, Torres has joined Tommy Doyle, Ederson, Kyle Walker, and Gabriel Jesus in returning to training this week - at a time when fixtures are now being played twice in seven days until the end of the month.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

birmingham-city-v-blackburn-rovers-sky-bet-championship (2)
Match Coverage

Ask The Opposition - Manchester City vs Birmingham City (w/Blues Focus)

BREAKDOWN
Transfer Rumours

Fernandinho's agent opens up on players future, 'high possibility' left-back secures Bundesliga move - Man City Transfer Breakdown #7

fbl-eur-c1-man-city-marseille (4)
News

Breaking: Man City forward reveals comeback after second positive Covid-19 test in nine months

manchester-city-v-watford-fa-cup-final
Match Coverage

Everything You Need To Know: Manchester City vs Birmingham City (FA Cup)

birmingham-city-v-blackburn-rovers-sky-bet-championship
Match Coverage

The Opposition Report: Birmingham City [FA]

fbl-eng-lcup-man-utd-man-city (9)
Match Coverage

Gabriel Jesus on the wing, Taylor Harwood-Bellis gets a start - Predicted XI: Manchester City vs Birmingham City (FA)

southampton-v-manchester-city-premier-league (5)
News

Manchester City superstar parts ways with agent

Manchester City's Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson watches during a break in play during the English League Cup final football match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in north London on February 24, 2019. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
News

Exclusive: Man City star confirms return to training after negative Covid-19 test result

BREAKDOWN
Transfer Rumours

Sergio Aguero targeted by PSG, possible contract disagreements, and a major Bundesliga club eyeing rising winger - Man City Transfer Breakdown #6