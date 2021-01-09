Breaking: Man City forward reveals comeback after second positive Covid-19 test in nine months

Ferran Torres has confirmed on social media that he has tested negative for Covid-19, and return to training with the Manchester City first-team squad this weekend.

The young Spanish winger has been in self-isolation for the past fortnight having tested positive for the virus ahead of City's trip to Goodison Park early in January. Torres was one of several first-team players to have contracted the virus which ultimately led to the Premier League clash being called off.

However, City's summer signing has now confirmed on his social media that he has tested negative for Covid-19 - allowing him to return to full first-team training ahead of the FA Cup third round clash with Birmingham City on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking on Twitter and Instagram, the 20 year-old wrote, "Happy to be back after my period of isolation. It was my second positive test for Covid in nine months, and I feel fortunate that I have overcome it..."

"I send my love to people who are fighting against the virus every day, and a big hug to those who have sadly lost loved ones," he continued.

The return of Ferran Torres is just another boost for Pep Guardiola as he may be beginning to come out of a devastating period at the City Football Academy relatively unscathed in a performance sense.

At one stage, Guardiola had five players sidelines and in isolation due to positive Covid-19 tests. However, Torres has joined Tommy Doyle, Ederson, Kyle Walker, and Gabriel Jesus in returning to training this week - at a time when fixtures are now being played twice in seven days until the end of the month.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra