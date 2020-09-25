Breaking: Man City forward ruled out 'for a few weeks'

Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out of action for 'a few weeks', according to the latest reports.

The news comes after the Brazilian forward was left out of the match day squad for Manchester City's Carabao Cup clash with Bournemouth on Thursday night. Many presumed this was purely due to squad rotation - which is standard procedure for League Cup fixtures. However, it now appears as though the situation is slightly more serious.

According to journalist Lucas Scagliola, Gabriel Jesus will be out of action 'for a few weeks' with other sources suggesting it could be up to one month. The Brazilian will join Sergio Aguero out of action in the striking department.

This potentially hands 17-year-old Liam Delap with a huge opportunity to make his mark in the first-team and progress from his goal against Bournemouth on Thursday night. The teenager impressed fans with his pace, strength, finishing and overall power as a presence up front for Pep Guardiola's side.

