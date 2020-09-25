SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Breaking: Man City forward ruled out 'for a few weeks'

Freddie Pye

Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out of action for 'a few weeks', according to the latest reports.

The news comes after the Brazilian forward was left out of the match day squad for Manchester City's Carabao Cup clash with Bournemouth on Thursday night. Many presumed this was purely due to squad rotation - which is standard procedure for League Cup fixtures. However, it now appears as though the situation is slightly more serious.

According to journalist Lucas Scagliola, Gabriel Jesus will be out of action 'for a few weeks' with other sources suggesting it could be up to one month. The Brazilian will join Sergio Aguero out of action in the striking department.

fbl-eng-pr-wolves-man-city (3)

This potentially hands 17-year-old Liam Delap with a huge opportunity to make his mark in the first-team and progress from his goal against Bournemouth on Thursday night. The teenager impressed fans with his pace, strength, finishing and overall power as a presence up front for Pep Guardiola's side.

-----

You can follow us for live Man City updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City chief 'in love' with La Liga defender - 'preferable' that a deal be completed 'in the next few days'

Manchester City director Txiki Begiristain is reportedly 'in love' with Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, with the club ready to 'launch a new attempt' to sign the defender, according to the latest claims from Spain.

Freddie Pye

Man City 'cannot be ruled out' in pursuit of Juventus defender - €25 million fee mentioned

Reports from Tuttosport suggest that Manchester City ‘cannot be ruled out’ as a potential suitor for Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani.

Adam Booker

Man City 'expect' to complete the signing of Sevilla centre-back 'after the Super Cup'

Manchester City expect to complete the signing of centre-back Jules Koundé after the Super Cup final between Sevilla and Bayern Munich.

Adam Booker

Five Things We Learned: Man City 2-1 Bournemouth (Carabao Cup)

Manchester City edged past an experienced Bournemouth side in the Carabao Cup third round to a fourth round tie against Burnley next week thanks to strikes from two of the EDS' brightest prospects produced over the last five years.

Nathan Allen

Pep Guardiola raves about Liam Delap’s Man City debut, gives verdict on Zack Steffan

Pep Guardiola's men advanced to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with Thursday night's victory over Bournemouth, but it was the performance from the academy stars that kept the City faithful buzzing.

Shruti Sadbhav

“It was a dream come true!” - Liam Delap gushes over unforgettable Man City senior team debut

Manchester City’s victory over Bournemouth in the third-round tie of Carabao Cup witnessed academy graduates Phil Foden and Liam Delap carving through the opponent’s defence.

Shruti Sadbhav

Pep Guardiola's real plans for Liam Delap in Man City squad revealed

After an impressive performance from Liam Delap in Thursday night's Carabao Cup match against Bournemouth, Pep Guardiola has revealed his plans for the teenage striker.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City to include defender in second offer for Sevilla star

Manchester City have now decided to offer €70M plus Nicolás Otamendi in order to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Koundé.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City identify 'dream signing' after pulling out of a move for Napoli star

Manchester City will not make a move to sign Atlético Madrid defender José Giménez this summer, instead waiting to pursue a move for the Uruguayan next year.

Hamish MacRae

Player Ratings: Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth (Carabao Cup)

After a young City side featuring two debutants battled to a well-earned 2-1 victory against Championship team AFC Bournemouth, we rate the player's individual performances.

markgough96