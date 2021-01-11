Breaking: Man City learn FA Cup fourth and fifth round opponents

Manchester City have been drawn away to Cheltenham Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup in tonight's draw, with the winner of that tie playing either Swansea City or Nottingham Forest away from home in the fifth round.

The Blues comfortably made it through the third round on Sunday afternoon via a 3-0 win over Birmingham City at the Etihad Stadium. A Bernardo Silva brace and a brilliant Phil Foden strike means City remain in contention for England's top domestic prize.

Round four's opponents beat Mansfield Town 2-1 yesterday after an extra time winner and secured first fourth-round spot in 15 years. The tie will be played between the 22nd and the 25th January with a confirmed date to be confirmed in the near future.

If Manchester City were to progress to the fifth round, they'd face a Swansea side who easily dispatched Stevenage 2-0 in the third round, or Nottingham Forest, who beat Cardiff City 1-0 in their game. This tie would also take place away from home.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra